Did Twitter Suspend Daniel Radcliffe For a Weird Al Parody?
Weird Al Yankovic tweeted that Daniel Radcliffe had his Twitter account suspended today. With new Twitter owner Elon Musk proclaiming yesterday that "Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Radcliffe would not have been the first to face the banhammer. Fortunately, he wasn't suspended because he didn't have an account.
While Radcliffe is playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released on The Roku Channel last week and reviewed here, he has never had an account. Unfortunately, not everyone got the joke. Especially since there is a @DanielRadcliffe account that is suspended, presumably for impersonating Daniel Radcliffe.
So, no, Twitter did not suspend Daniel Radcliffe's account for parodying the king of parody. Which is too bad because it would have been very funny and I think both Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe would have appreciated that.