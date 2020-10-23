Daniel Jones Fell Down in the Open Field and His Teammates Laughed Very Hard
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT
Poor Daniel Jones. During the third quarter of Thursday's New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles game, Jones faked a handoff on an option and took off untouched up the right side of the field. He was on his way to the easiest 88 yard touchdown you might ever see when the turf monster reared his ugly head and took Jones down to the horror and delight of teammates.
Luckily, the Giants scored a touchdown a few plays later (with help from a pass interference call that gave them a new set of downs), so everyone can laugh about Jones' misfortune. Especially his teammates who were already laughing.
Even when something goes right for anyone in the NFC East, it ends up in hilarious failure.