Daniel Jones Fell Down in the Open Field and His Teammates Laughed Very Hard

Daniel Jones Speed by Yard Line (80-yard run)



15.42 MPH @ NYG 12

21.23 MPH* @ NYG 43

18.59 MPH @ PHI 20

10.15 MPH @ PHI 12

7.24 MPH @ PHI 8



*21.23 MPH is the fastest top speed by a quarterback over the last three seasons (since 2018).