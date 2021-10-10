The Big Lead
Latest NFL Leads

Daniel Jones Visibly Shaken Up After Big Hit Against Cowboys

Liam McKeone
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants had to play a scalding Dallas Cowboys team this afternoon in an important divisional matchup. On a third-and-goal, Jones took the snap and booked it for the pylon to try for a touchdown. He did not make it and was violently taken down by Cowboys defenders.

Jones was visibly shaken up afterwards and appeared to stumble while walking back to the huddle. A cart came out to take him off the field. It was a scary moment.

The Giants would score on the next play but Jones went to the locker room, presumably to undergo concussion testing.

A brutal game for New York. Saquon Barkley twisted his ankle and was quickly declared out. Then Jones got hurt. Now it is Mike Glennon's job to lead the Giants to a victory.

UPDATE: Jones has been ruled out with a concussion.

facebooktwitter