Daniel Jones Visibly Shaken Up After Big Hit Against Cowboys
Daniel Jones and the New York Giants had to play a scalding Dallas Cowboys team this afternoon in an important divisional matchup. On a third-and-goal, Jones took the snap and booked it for the pylon to try for a touchdown. He did not make it and was violently taken down by Cowboys defenders.
Jones was visibly shaken up afterwards and appeared to stumble while walking back to the huddle. A cart came out to take him off the field. It was a scary moment.
The Giants would score on the next play but Jones went to the locker room, presumably to undergo concussion testing.
A brutal game for New York. Saquon Barkley twisted his ankle and was quickly declared out. Then Jones got hurt. Now it is Mike Glennon's job to lead the Giants to a victory.
UPDATE: Jones has been ruled out with a concussion.