VIDEO: Daniel Jones Scores Game-Winning Touchdown in Debut Start for Giants By Ryan Phillips | Sep 22 2019

Daniel Jones made the most of his first NFL start, as the rookie quarterback leading the New York Giants to a comeback win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-31.

Jones led the Giants from behind and scored what would be the game-winning touchdown with just 1:16 remaining. That run came on a critical fourth down on the Buccaneers' seven-yard line. On the play, Jones read the defense perfectly and scrambled up the middle for a touchdown.

Check out the play below:

That's just a heady play by Jones, who accounted for four total touchdown on the day. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball four times for 28 yards and two scores.

Jones was everything the Giants needed him to be. Saquon Barkley got injured early in the contest and the game fell completely on Jones' shoulders. He was outstanding.