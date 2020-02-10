Daniel Bryan Sends Kane Through Burning Table, Retains WWE Championship at Extreme Rules
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Daniel Bryan defeated Kane to hold onto the WWE Championship at tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. In the end sequence, Kane doused a table with gasoline and lit it on fire; Bryan countered, pushing Kane through it instead. Crazy! Kane was immediately sprayed with a fire extinguisher and staggered back into the ring, and got swiftly hit with a flying knee to the face. Yes!
Earlier in the match, Bryan had Kane “unconscious” backstage (per the rules of the PPV, there were no disqualifications), and drove him back to the ring on a forklift. That was pretty fun.
(To address several commenters in advance: If you don’t like wrestling, that’s fine — do you! But you shouldn’t have clicked through in the first place.)
