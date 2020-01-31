Dana White Confirms Jorge Masvidal Will Fight Kamaru Usman for UFC Welterweight Title
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 31 2020
Dana White has made his next big matchup. The UFC president has officially confirmed that Jorge Masvidal will fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.
White said the bout is tentatively planned for International Fight Week, which will likely happen in July. That would line the bout up for UFC 252 on July 11. Masvidal is currently the "BMF" champion, while Usman is the UFC's welterweight titleholder.
Here's the interview White gave to the Jim Rome Show:
Masvial (35-13) is on a big three-fight win streak which has made him a star. He knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren in spectacular fashion, then beat Nate Diaz by TKO after the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut on Diaz's right eye. He's excellent on the mic and great at hyping a fight, which should make his bout with Usman a must-watch.
Usman is 18-1 and on a 17-fight win streak. He's won 11 fights in a row since joining the UFC, and his only loss came via submission in his second career fight. He won the UFC welterweight title by unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 last March. He followed that up by knocking Colby Covington out at UFC 245 in December.
This is the matchup that makes the most sense to both fighters. Obviously both guys wanted a piece of Conor McGregor because of the money that bout would bring in. But with McGregor likely waiting for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Masvidal and Usman is the best bout to make at welterweight.