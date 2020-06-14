Dana White Crushes Bob Arum Over Top Rank Boxing's Poor Ratings
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 14 2020
The UFC held their third event in two weeks at their UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas. They will hold two more events there this month before heading to Abu Dhabi for the month of July. While other sports leagues are still trying to restart, the UFC took six weeks off, embraced bubble situations and is rolling again. After last night's fights, Dana White took stock of the UFC's current standing at ESPN.
White noted that when the UFC started their current deal with the World Wide Leader they were on the level of cornhole. A year and a half later, White feels the UFC has moved up in the standings when compared to other sports like the NFL, MLB and NBA. While the lack of every other sport may have something to do with that recent rise, White was still happy to point out that Top Rank Boxing, headed by Bob Arum, has now dropped down to cornhole's level.
Oh, and by the way, he added, "Good job, Bob. You're f--king brilliant. You d-ckhead."
This should serve as a pretty good reminder that Dana White and the UFC do not operate on the same plane as other sports. Imagine Rob Manfred calling Adam Silver a d--khead because the NBA had poor ratings. That wouldn't end well.