Dana White Wants Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch Next
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20 2020
Dana White has spoken, he wants Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight next. While that might be good for UFC's bottom line, I'm not sure it'll be best for McGregor. After all, Nurmagomedov pretty much stomped the Irishman at UFC 229, beating him by fourth-round submission.
White told TMZ McGregor's next fight will almost certainly be a rematch with Nurmagomedov and that it's the fight McGregor wants. Obviously Khabib would have to beat Tony Ferguson in April at UFC 249. That's a stiffer test than many realize, as Ferguson has been on an absolute tear over the last six years.
Nurmagomedov presents all kind of problems for McGregor given his superior wrestling and submission game.
Obviously the Irishman showed another level of commitment for his bout against Donald Cerrone. He didn't touch alcohol for four months, appeared calm and mature in press conferences and came out on fire for the fight. Maybe he's a different guy and would present different challenges for Nurmagomedov.
One of the issues of having McGregor fight Nurmagomedov next is that it would likely delay his next fight. McGregor has claimed he wants to fight three times this year. If Khabib is fighting in April, he likely wouldn't be back in the cage until the fall. McGregor didn't expend much energy against Cerrone, so he could probably fight again in a few months.
Dana White knows what he's doing but putting McGregor and Nurmagomedov up against each other so soon is a risky move. If McGregor waits to fight for months and misses another potential payday, then loses again it could be devastating. His mystique could wear off if he suffers another defeat against Khabib. It could reduce future paydays.