Don't Get Your Hopes Up About Dan Snyder Selling the Commanders
The Washington Commanders have hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions" and football fans are very excited because it sounds like Dan Snyder is actually considering selling the team he's run into the ground for the last few decades. Don't get your hopes up.
In the second line of the official team statement is says the Snyders "remain committed to the team," which sounds like something an owner would say. It seems more likely that Snyder is looking to sell a minority stake in the team. Perhaps to raise some cash to help fund for a new stadium which local governments are being very difficult about paying for!
Is it possible someone comes along and makes Snyder an offer he can't refuse? Sure, but when you've reportedly got dirt on the commissioner and other NFL owners, why sell now? Snyder was defiant about selling just last month. And Jim Irsay is the only owner who has come out against Snyder publicly. Unless there's a very large shoe waiting to drop, Snyder doesn't seem like he'd simply walk away. But then again he was against changing the team name right up until he wasn't so who knows. Maybe football fans will get their wish.