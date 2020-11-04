Dan Patrick Reports Wisconsin Might Shut Football Season Down if They Can't Play Six Games
By Liam McKeone | Nov 4, 2020, 10:52 AM EST
Wisconsin football has now canceled two straight games due to a serious COVID outbreak that, from the latest reports, has resulted in 22 positive tests among players and team personnel. They were forced to cancel last Saturday's Nebraska game before announcing yesterday they had to cancel the Purdue matchup this coming Saturday as well.
This is happening as COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin are rising at an alarming rate. Things may not get better for Wisconsin football if the circumstances in the surrounding area don't improve. Thus, Dan Patrick reported today that the school might cancel the season if they can't play six games and turn the stadium into a field hospital to help deal with the flood of coronavirus cases.
As Patrick notes, Wisconsin is currently scheduled to play Michigan on November 14. If all goes well, they'll have their quarterbacks back from COVID protocol, but the rest is up in the air.
This would be quite a turn of events for the Badgers after the Big Ten season only started last month. But real-world circumstances dictate what happens with the football team, not the other way around. If the COVID cases continue to rise, canceling the season is the only choice to ensure everyone stays safe.