Dan Patrick: Urban Meyer Interested in Dallas Cowboys Job By Ryan Phillips | Dec 13 2019 Urban Meyer | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dan Patrick claims Urban Meyer is interested in taking over as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach. Patrick laid that out on his show Friday as he was interviewing Tim Cowlishaw of The Dallas Morning News.

Patrick claimed a source told him Meyer was interested in the Cowboys and that he realizes he may be too toxic for a top college job right now. That statement came at the beginning of the interview.

Check it out:

Cowlishaw seemed to agree that Meyer was a possibility for the Cowboys because he knows good, young talent and how to mold it. He further claimed he couldn't see Lincoln Riley taking the Dallas job because of how great his situation at Oklahoma is.

Patrick and Cowlishaw are right that Dallas has great upside but also a huge downside. The fact that a coach will never get full autonomy with the Cowboys would likely be an issue for any big-time college coach moving up. Jerry Jones is not going to surrender control over personnel.

The 55-year-old Meyer spent this season on the sidelines as a broadcaster for Fox Sports after leaving Ohio State after the 2018 season. As you'd expect, he has constantly been connected to open jobs ever since he stepped away. That's going to continue to happen until he's back coaching.