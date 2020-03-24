VIDEO: Sports Dan Patrick Clarifies that He's Not Coronavirus Politics Dan Patrick
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 24 2020
Last night, Dan Patrick was trending on Twitter. Only, it wasn't the Dan Patrick of sports fame who has been in our lives for the past 25-plus years. In fact, it was Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who went on Fox News and said something along the lines of grandparents would be thrilled to sacrifice themselves so their progeny could enjoy a humming economy as society searches for how to recover from the coronavirus epidemic.
This morning on his eponymous radio show, sports Dan Patrick cleared the air:
Some much needed levity in a time that is fraught for everybody.