Dan Orlovsky Says There's No Chance Tom Brady Returns to New England
By Kyle Koster | Jan 31 2020
Tom Brady posted a cryptic picture online last night. Everyone speculated about what it could mean. Adam Schefter reported it doesn't mean much when it comes to the question on everyone's mind: where the quarterback will play football next year.
New England is still the most likely destination, per those who set the odds on these types of things. No one except Brady really knows what the future holds, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has strong feelings about it.
Yesterday on Get Up he went so far as to say there's no chance Brady goes back to the Patriots.
Would that we could all have this confidence. That's how you get to the top, though. The rest of us who are waiting to see what happens with Tom Terrific will be left behind in the lurch if Orlovsky is right. And if he's wrong, people will forget in a few days.
Classic win-win situation here.