Dan Orlovsky Says Matthew Stafford Had the 'Most Clutch Stretch of Postseason Performances' Ever
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl and no one is happier than ESPN's Dan Orlovsky. This morning on Get Up Orlovsky took a victory lap, shouting to the heavens about how Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was basically the greatest thing ever. Here he is rapping poetic... waxing rhapsodic... rapping waxsodic? Nevertheless!
Orlovsky makes a strong case for Stafford's greatness this postseason. And it's exhausting to argue with something like this because Stafford was good. Pretty to very good, in fact. And his team won. Would it have been less clutch if he wasn't bailed out by a questionable defensive holding call on third and goal? Or if Jimmy Garoppolo hadn't thrown an interception on the 49ers final drive of the NFC Championship? Or if Jaquiski Tartt hadn't dropped the easiest interception of all time in the fourth quarter of that same NFC Championship? We will never know.