Dan Orlovsky Celebrates Festivus By Throwing Anti-Carson Wetnz Hot Takes in a 'Body Bag' By Stephen Douglas | Dec 23 2019 Dan Orlovsky can't spell "reckless."

People forget, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky celebrates Festivus. On Get Up! this morning, Orlovsky shared his family tradition with America, asking Rex Ryan to hold a giant garbage bag so he could throw metaphorical bodies and literal pieces of paper into it as part of an airing of grievances.

Ryan and Mike Greenberg had a ton of fun watching Orlovsky point out all the people who were wrong about Carson Wentz, whose team scored a whopping 17 points against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Cowboys, as a reminder, are the team with one win over opponents who have a .500 or better record this season.

Orlovsky calls out Pat McAfee, Emmanuel Acho, Marcus Spears, Max Kellerman, Will Cain, and Cowboys fans. He also misspells "reckless" as "wreckless." It's just a tour de force from start to finish.