ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Delivers For Community During Coronavirus, Talks Coaching in the NFL
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 31 2020
ESPN football analyst and First Take contributor Dan Orlovsky spoke with The Big Lead about helping out his community during coronavirus, how he's covering sports with no sports being played, and what it would take for him to consider coaching in the NFL.
Since joining ESPN in 2018, Orlovsky has quickly established himself as one of the top young sports analysts in football. As he mentioned in the video, two teams wanted him to join their franchise as a quarterbacks coach following his 12-year NFL career as a quarterback, but Orlovsky chose to focus on broadcasting instead. He's worked as a college football and NFL analyst on ESPN, displaying the kind of football acumen viewers desire while also delivering the information in a digestable manner.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams reached out to Orlovsky to gauge his interest about returning to the NFL as a coach in January. He's seems content with his current job, but left the door open to a future in coaching in the right situation.