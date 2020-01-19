Dan Orlovsky Has Gotten Calls From Teams About Coaching
By William Pitts | Jan 19 2020
Ask a football fan who Dan Orlovsky is, and before 2018, they probably would have told you, "Oh, yeah, he's that guy who ran out of the back of the end zone that one time." In the past two years, he's made a name for himself as an NFL and college football analyst on ESPN, appearing on shows such as Get Up!
Apparently, he's made such a name for himself that other teams have tried to poach him for their coaching staffs. Repeatedly.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Orlovsky has received "multiple" offers from NFL teams - the Green Bay Packers among them - to join their offensive coaching staff, offers which Orlovsky has steadfastly declined.
"[Orlovsky] said it would have to be a perfect mix of circumstances to get him to even consider leaving ESPN," wrote Schefter.
This is the inverse of how NFL broadcasting talent usually turns over. Typically, networks scrap over who will acquire a player just as soon as they retire, or even before, just as happened with Peyton Manning, and most recently with Drew Brees.