Roundup: Dan Mullen Fired at Florida; 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Wins Box Office; Luke Walton Fired
A gun accidentally discharged at Atlanta airport ... Netherlands riots lead to more arrests ... Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai contacted the IOC ... Stocks could be poised for a good week ... How the U.S. fell behind China in contest for clean energy ... Global supply chain issues seem to be easing ... Fewer Americans are planning to have children ... "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" landed $44 million at box office ... Kanye West, Drake team up for "Free Larry Hoover" concert ... Sacramento Kings fired Luke Walton ... Florida fired Dan Mullen after four seasons ... Justin Fields was injured on Sunday ... The Bengals snapped their losing streak ... Pete Carroll is frustrated ... Emily Mayfield calls out Baker's teammates ... Ohio State jumped to No. 2 in the AP poll ...
