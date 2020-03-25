Dan Le Batard Highly Recommends 'Tiger King'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 25 2020
Dan Le Batard and his band of friends reunited on for Highly Quarantined on Wednesday and Dan went in-depth on the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King that is currently blowing up the Internet. He recommended it highly.
Le Batard said it was the most addicting series since he watched O.J.: Made in America. That's high praise, but I have to agree. The girlfriend and I watched all seven episodes on Sunday in the span of about 10 hours. We just couldn't stop watching.
Dan and Katie Nolan both agreed on how addictive the series is, Bomani Jones didn't seem to care to watch, and Papi said he wasn't interested in tigers, but he did love cougars. Classic.
Check it out:
They are correct. Very few people in this series are at all likable but somehow you won't be able to stop watching.