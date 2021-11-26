Dan Le Batard Show Trolls Skip Bayless After Cowboys Lose on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, as they fell 36-33 in overtime. After the loss the Dan Le Batard Show's Twitter account trolled America's No. 1 Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless.
I mean, the fact that the above video even exists is a problem in itself. Skip, please, I beg you, find some moves, man. Especially before you broadcast video of yourself dancing on the Internet.
Dallas is now 7-4 after back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Raiders. And Las Vegas wasn't great on Thursday. For some reason the Cowboys' defense just couldn't stop Derek Carr and his offense.
Dak Prescott threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns but it wasn't enough for the Cowboys.
I'm sure the loss ruined Skip's Thanksgiving. There was no dancing at the Bayless household on Thursday.