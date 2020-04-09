Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre Played the 'Looks Like' Game And it Was Great
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 09 2020
Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre got together for an episode of Highly Quarantined on Thursday and decided to play the "Looks Like" game. It was a particularly great episode.
This one starts off with a photo of Torre during his days at Harvard and got some great responses from the other two panelists. Kimes said Torre looked like, "the sort of guy who poses with a sedated tiger for his Tinder pic." Fantastic.
The best one here is a photo of Le Batard when he was much younger. Kimes again nailed it, saying, "Dan looks like the overconfident son who forces his way into his dad's criminal enterprise, only to get killed halfway through the movie." Spot freaking on.
Enjoy the entire segment, it was fantastic: