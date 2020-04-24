Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre Rip Green Bay Packers' for Drafting Jordan Love
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 24 2020
Everyone is talking about the Green Bay Packers' stunning move to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Instead of getting Aaron Rodgers help, they decided to select his eventual replacement. It was a stunning decision. On Friday, Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre took to the air on Highly Quarantined and ripped the move.
Check this out:
They have a great point. The Packers have failed to improve the offense around Rodgers for years. Before Thursday night they hadn't selected a skill position player in the first round since 2005...which is when they took Rodgers. On Thursday they finally broke that streak, but instead of getting Rodgers a wide receiver to pair with Davante Adams, they took his future replacement.
The move made absolutely no sense, especially when you consider the Packers were 13-3 in 2019 and another wideout, offensive lineman or run defender could have helped put them over the top. Instead, they spent a draft pick to move up a few spots and select a player who won't provide any value for a few years.
The move was puzzling and Le Batard, Kimes and Torre were spot-on in their assessment.