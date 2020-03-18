Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes are Still Enjoying Katie Nolan's Tom Brady Pain
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 18 2020
Dan Le Batard, Mina Kimes and Katie Nolan met up to do a version of Highly Questionable from their homes again on Wednesday and it didn't go well for Nolan. On Tuesday's edition of Highly Quarantined, Le Batard and Kimes laughed at Nolan's pain over Tom Brady's exit from the Patriots. On Wednesday, things didn't go any better.
The three were asked who would have more success next season, Bill Belichick or Tom Brady? Nolan couldn't decide, repeatedly exclaiming, "I don't know!" Le Batard and Kimes were loving it.
Check it out:
Apologies to Nolan, but this is great content.
Watching Pats fans meltdown while locked in their homes is, quite frankly, hilarious. They've had it so good for so long and all of a sudden their team's future is completely unknown. They're like the rest of us now, unsure how their franchise will cope with the future.
Welcome to our world, guys!