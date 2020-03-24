Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes are Shocked After Katie Nolan Turns on Tom Brady During 'Highly Quarantined'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 24 2020
Dan Le Batard and his friends continue to entertain us weekdays during the coronavirus shutdown by broadcasting Highly Quarantined from home. On Tuesday there was a crazy revelation as lifelong Patriots fan Katie Nolan has apparently turned on Tom Brady.
Le Batard and Mina Kimes appeared shocked at one point as Nolan admitted to saying, "f*ck Tom Brady" out loud. That fact emerged during a conversation as the whether or not ego factored in to Brady's decision to leave New England.
Check it out:
Honestly, I bet a lot of Patriots fans are feeling that way right about now. Brady was their guy for so long and it was utterly unthinkable that he'd ever play anywhere else. Now he's gone and it has to sting.