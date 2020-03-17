Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes Reveled in Katie Nolan's Tom Brady-Induced Depression on 'Highly Quarantined'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 17 2020
Dan Le Batard and Mina Kimes were taking no prisoners on Tuesday as their partner on Highly Quarantined was incredibly depressed over Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots. Katie Nolan took to the live-streamed, online version of Highly Questionable and was clearly still depressed over Brady's departure. Le Batard and Kimes were basking in it.
Check this out:
And the hazing continued here:
I mean, that's rough. Nolan is clearly in a deep depression, still trying to process her feelings over Brady's departure. That said, the rest of the NFL has been depressed for roughly two decades while Brady and the Patriots ran roughshod over their opponents, so I mean, Pats fans are due, right?
Sorry Katie. If it makes you feel better, our own Liam McKeone is struggling too.