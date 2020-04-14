Dan Le Batard Does Commentary as Mina Kimes' Dog Tops Katie Nolan's In a Trick Challenge
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 14 2020
Dan Le Batard gave Mina Kimes and Katie Nolan the floor on Tuesday's edition of Highly Quarantined as their dogs faced off in a trick challenge. Instead of a game of H-O-R-S-E, the two pups faced off in a game of D-O-G.
The matchup featured Kimes' dog Lenny against Nolan's new dog Myrtle. It was a fun distraction, especially if you're like the rest of the Internet and love dog videos.
Check it out:
The fact that Nolan has only had Myrtle for three days and had this much success is impressive. She's got a young rookie who needs some seasoning before she can hope to battle a grizzled vet like Lenny. Give Myrtle a few months and they should try this again.