Dan Le Batard Does Commentary as Mina Kimes' Dog Tops Katie Nolan's In a Trick Challenge

By Ryan Phillips | Apr 14 2020

Mina Kimes, Dan Le Batard and Katie Nolan on Highly Quarantined.
Dan Le Batard gave Mina Kimes and Katie Nolan the floor on Tuesday's edition of Highly Quarantined as their dogs faced off in a trick challenge. Instead of a game of H-O-R-S-E, the two pups faced off in a game of D-O-G.

The matchup featured Kimes' dog Lenny against Nolan's new dog Myrtle. It was a fun distraction, especially if you're like the rest of the Internet and love dog videos.

Check it out:

The fact that Nolan has only had Myrtle for three days and had this much success is impressive. She's got a young rookie who needs some seasoning before she can hope to battle a grizzled vet like Lenny. Give Myrtle a few months and they should try this again.