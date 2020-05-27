Dan Le Batard Shows Off Quarantine Hair, Is Just Like the Rest of Us Right Now
By Ryan Phillips | May 27 2020
Dan Le Batard showed off his quarantine hair on Wednesday's Highly Questionable and, quite frankly, he's just like the rest of us right now. Katie Nolan requested Le Batard take off the hat he usually wears on the home version of HQ and he obliged, revealing the kind of unruly salad most men are currently sporting after months without a haircut.
Check it out below:
Dan, right there with you buddy.
I haven't had a haircut in three months. I also haven't shaved in a month because, what's the point? I'm sure my girlfriend isn't a fan of the beard that has laid siege to my face, but if I'm not going to cut the hair, why get rid of the facial pelt I've grown? I've always hated the feeling of long hair and facial hair, but if we're being real, most of us have given up on our usual grooming standards since coronavirus shut down the world.
Once things open back up a bit I'll shave this mess on my face and get a haircut. Until then, Le Batard and I will both be rocking the shaggy look.