Dan Le Batard Reading George Floyd's Dying Words Is Excruciating
By Kyle Koster | Jun 05 2020
Of all the words spoken since George Floyd's death, what he said as police robbed him of his life remain the most powerful. They engender anger, pain, sorrow, hopelessness, guilt, shame, and any number of human emotions that come about when you see one's humanity taken away unjustly. Dan Le Batard, who is talking about a lot of things this week that would have put his employment in severe jeopardy not long ago, let those words speak for themselves on today's show.
It is painful, yet important to hear.
Even now, there's a fierce desire to do something -- to do anything -- listening to the increasingly desperate pleas go unanswered. Excruciating as it should be now and forever.