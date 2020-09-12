Dan Le Batard Can't Believe Fans Booed NFL's 'Moment of Unity'
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 11 2020
Dan Le Batard couldn't believe fans in Kansas City for the Chiefs' opener against the Houston Texans actually booed the NFL's "moment of unity" before the game. On Friday's edition of ESPN's Highly Questionable, Le Batard discussed the incident with Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre and none of them seemed to be able to understand why anyone would boo such a benign gesture.
Check out the segment below:
Le Batard's quote about fans telling players, "dance for us" is so true. The fact that people were booing the idea of unity is pretty insane. NFL players essentially just asked for a nice moment after the awfulness of 2020 and fans couldn't even give them that.
I understand that many of the fans in attendance likely don't side with the people booing the players, but it was still just so lame to see.
As Kimes pointed out, the moment of unity just showed how divided we are.