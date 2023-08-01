Dan Lanning Dumps on Colorado as They Leave the Pac-12
During Pac-12 Media Day on Monday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning decided to take the University of Colorado's athletic department and light it on fire.
Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024, further weakening the conference Oregon occupies. When Lanning was asked for his reaction to Colorado departing. He decided to throw a ton of shade in Boulder's direction with his answer.
Here's what he had to say:
Ouch. Gotta love a college football coach feud.
I mean, he's not wrong, but someone could say the same about Lanning. He's only been at Oregon for a year but all he has to hang his hat on a 28-27 Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina. Acting like he's the king of the conference after one decent season probably isn't the vibe that will serve Oregon best.
Lanning's team will host Colorado in Eugene on September 23rd. That game just got a whole lot more interesting.