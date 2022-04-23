Dan Dickerson's Radio Call of Miguel Cabrera's 3000th Hit Was Magnificent
Miguel Cabrera rapped out the 3,000th hit of his Major League career this afternoon by shooting a ball the other way for a single in the Detroit Tigers' 13-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. It was an expert piece of hitting showcasing what the legend has done so many times before, which is to take a pitch as it comes and direct where it needs to go to help his team. It was a celebratory moment 20 years in the making and Dan Dickerson, calling the game for Tigers radio, was predictably up to the moment.
Here's his call of baseball history as Cabrera becomes only the seventh player in the 3,000-hit, 500-home run club.
Dickerson replaced Ernie Harwell in 2002, an unviable task. In the two decade since he's proven himself to be entirely different yet entire worthy of succeeding the broadcasting icon in the booth. You can see him transition beautifully here from simply describing what he's seen play out on the diamond to some pre-scripted thoughts on the magnitude of the moment.
Very cool to see someone entirely up to the task handle it with aplomb.