Dan Dakich Suspended From Indianapolis ESPN Radio for Murky Journalistic Malfeasance By Liam McKeone | Oct 21 2019 Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dan Dakich has been suspended from his show on ESPN's The Fan, the Indianapolis Star reports. Emmis Communications, the company that owns the ESPN affiliate, said Dakich will not be making any show appearances this week because of "a failure last year on Dan's part to adhere to the journalistic principles valued by Emmis." Emmis refused to elaborate further on the matter, and Dakich didn't answer a request for comment by the Star.

Dakich is a polarizing figure in sports radio, and was most recently in the eyes of the national audience for his thoughts about Andrew Luck's retirement that led to a Twitter spat with Trey Wingo. Dakich will return to his weekday afternoon radio spot for The Dan Dakich Show next week.

Dakich has yet to publicly comment on the situation, and as of now it's unclear which incident in particular Dakich was suspended for. We will update if more information becomes available.