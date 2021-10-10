Dan Campbell Cries During Press Conference After Heartbreaking Loss
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, dropping their record to 0-5 on the season. After the game, the first-year head coach was emotional, and actually shed tears in the postgame press conference.
Here's what Campbell had to say after the game:
It was a rough loss for the Lions. They trailed 13-3 in the second quarter before coming all the way back to take a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left. But Kirk Cousins was able to drive the Vikings down the field on four plays and Greg Joseph nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 19-17 victory.
Campbell is certainly a passionate, emotional guy. Maybe this will endear him to his players. He's clearly a guy who cares and wants his team to win. They just have to start actually doing it.