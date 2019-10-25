An In-Depth Talk with Damien Woody By Bobby Burack | Oct 25 2019

Damien Woody joins the podcast this week to talk about his transition to the media, the current state of the business, when to talk race on sports show, if he wants to do color commentary, his life, family, and everything in between.

