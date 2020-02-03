Damian Lillard Is on An Otherworldly Tear
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 03 2020
Damian Lillard is unstoppable right now. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard is destroying the NBA at the moment, putting up video game numbers and torching his competition. Lillard just earned his second straight Western Conference Player of the Week honor and it's safe to say he has firmly entered the MVP conversation.
During the month of January, Lillard averaged a ridiculous 34.1 points, 8.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 37.8 minutes per game. He shot 48.8 percent from the field and a scorching 45.1 percent from 3-point range. But over the last few weeks, he's gone supernova.
Over Portland's last six games -- starting with a win over Golden State on Jan. 20 -- Lillard is averaging 48.8 points, 10.2 assist and 7.2 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he's hit a ridiculous 49 3-pointers on 86 attempts in that span, good for 57.0 percent. He's averaging 8.2 made 3-pointers a game in that span.
Those are just incredible numbers for the 29-year-old guard who is having a career year.
On the season overall, Lillard has been fantastic for a Trail Blazers team that has struggled. He's third in the NBA in points per game (29.8) and sixth in assists per game (7.9), while his career-best PER of 27.42 ranks fifth in the league. His true shooting percentage of 62.8 and his points per 40 minutes (32.1) are both also career highs.
While Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and James Harden have gotten most of the NBA MVP attention, it's time to start recognizing the season Lillard is putting together. He belongs in the MVP discussion as well.