Damian Lillard: Buzzer-Beater vs. Rockets Produces Great Courtside Vine from Fan
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Damian Lillard drained this 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left to lift Portland to a 99-98 win over Houston and move the Trail Blazers into the second round. It’s the first time Portland advanced to the second round since 2000.
The main video from the ESPN feed is really good, however this Vine taken from the courtside seats might be even better. Rip City enjoyed this one.
