Damian Lillard Drops 60 to Continue Scorching Start to Season By Liam McKeone | Nov 09 2019 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night by the score of 119-115. A rather unremarkable non-conference matchup in November usually isn't worth logging digital words about, but this is an exception because of one man: Damian Lillard.

Lillard dropped a career-high 60 points on 19-33 shooting and hit 7 threes. In case you're math-challenged like yours truly, that means he literally outscored his own team, 60-55. That's some NBA2K-level ridiculousness that never happens in real life, but if it was gonna come from anybody this year, it was going to be Dame.

This just tops off Lillard's white-hot start to the season, picking up where he left off after bringing the Blazers as far as he possibly could in last season's playoffs. It was his fifth game of scoring 30 or more points out of the nine the Blazers have played thus far. As a whole, he's averaging 33.3 points and 6.9 assists on a 58.5 percent effective field goal percentage.

There really are few players more fun to watch when they're cooking than Lillard. He can pull up from anywhere after half-court, and when it's Dame Time, you really do expect every shot to fall. Teams will try to trap him on the pick-and-roll, but even that can't stem the tide. He probably won't average 30+ all season, but it's a treat watching one of the best scorers in the NBA do whatever they'd like on the court. I look forward to seeing what else he has in store this year.