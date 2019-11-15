Damarious Randall Ejected for Ridiculous Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Diontae Johnson
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019
Damarious Randall will be getting a call from the NFL's league office this week. The Cleveland Browns safety laid out Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson Thursday night with a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit and was ejected from the game. Johnson needed to be helped off the field and left the game.
The hit by Randall was as bad as it gets. He led with his head into a defenseless receiver and it was the second incident involving a helmet-to-helmet hit by Browns defenders on Thursday night.
Here's the play in question:
That's as a bad as a hit can get. It was so awful that Johnson was bleeding out of his ear:
Twitter lost its collective mind after the hit, and virtually everyone chiming in agreed with the ejection: