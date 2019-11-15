Damarious Randall Ejected for Ridiculous Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Diontae Johnson By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019

Damarious Randall will be getting a call from the NFL's league office this week. The Cleveland Browns safety laid out Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson Thursday night with a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit and was ejected from the game. Johnson needed to be helped off the field and left the game.

The hit by Randall was as bad as it gets. He led with his head into a defenseless receiver and it was the second incident involving a helmet-to-helmet hit by Browns defenders on Thursday night.

Here's the play in question:

Browns DB Damarious Randall was ejected for this helmet-to-helmet hit #PITvsCLE pic.twitter.com/iNibAYHQPm — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

That's as a bad as a hit can get. It was so awful that Johnson was bleeding out of his ear:

Diontae Johnson bleeding out of his ear. Easy ejection on a dirty hit. pic.twitter.com/W0njmYWD6Z — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

Twitter lost its collective mind after the hit, and virtually everyone chiming in agreed with the ejection:

That's an ejection worthy helmet-to-helmet hit. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

That was a really gross hit. what is Damarious Randall doing there? — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 15, 2019

That's the 2nd Steelers receiver who has been knocked out on a cheap shot. That should be a lot more than just a 15-yard penalty. — Rob Goldberg (@TheRobGoldberg) November 15, 2019

#Browns S Damarious Randall just got ejected after being penalized for a nasty, helmet-to-helmet hit on #Steelers WR Diontae Johnson. The call comes from NY. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2019