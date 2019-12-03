Dalvin Cook Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury By Stephen Douglas | Dec 02 2019 Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks | Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook hurt his shoulder and left the game after fumbling on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook was stripped and landed awkwardly. He then remained on the ground before walking to the sideline and the locker room with a stiff arm.

The fumble is bad but worse for #Skol is that @dalvincook went straight to the locker room after remaining down at the end of the play #MINvsSEA #MNFxESPN #NFL100



(?: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EOktMG2ltO — NFL@SneakerReporter (@NFL_SR) December 3, 2019

Stefon DIggs also got dinged up on the play, but was seen sprinting on the sidline by the time the game returned from commercial.

Cook came into this game 5th in the NFL in rushing and touchdowns scored. He had 12 touches, 64 yards and a touchdown at the time of his injury. If he misses any time, it will be nearly impossible for the Vikings to catch and pass the Packers and get a top-two seed in the NFC.