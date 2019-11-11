Dallas Cowboys Are Fully Embracing 'Rally Cat' By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019 Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are fully embracing their good-luck charm. Yes, the black cat that ran on the field during their Week 9 matchup with the New York Giants, has now been dubbed "Rally Cat" by the franchise.

Before Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys introduced their offensive starters on the videoboard and the last "starter" was a bit of a surprise:

Yes, they've apparently named him their MVP and given him Tony Romo's old number.

The players and fans have gotten into the spirit too:

Cowboys still repping the black cat from MNF ?



(via @dallascowboys)pic.twitter.com/WZNIhvGvuN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 11, 2019

If you weren't paying attention, during Monday night's matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, a black cat ran onto the field at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys trailed when the cat made an apperance and rallied in the second half to win 37-18.

And before you ask, yes it was all because of the cat.