Dallas Cowboys Pass on Johnny Football, Go Offensive Line with Zack Martin
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
There were rumors that Jerry Jones loved Johnny Manziel. He fell to the 16th pick in the draft where Jerry could make a splash. Still, with Romo still playing well and under a large contract, it is a luxury and future pick. You could make the argument that this team desperately needed help for a defensive secondary that was downright flammable, and safety was the clear position where need met value. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Calvin Pryor are both available and likely to go soon.
However, it was another offensive lineman. Zack Martin of Notre Dame was highly rated and certainly not a reach here. With Tyron Smith at left tackle and established now as a cornerstone, it’s a big price for someone with a ceiling of right tackle. Tony Romo, though, has to be pleased and ready for another dip.
[Related: Johnny Manziel is Drinking Water, Not Beer, Getting Nervous]