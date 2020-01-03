Dallas Cowboys Official Website Admits They Don't Know What's Going on With Jason Garrett Either By Stephen Douglas | Jan 03 2020 Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones have been talking for years. | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It is Friday, January 3rd, and no one knows for sure what's up with Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys. We've had some very sternly worded reports from a very-plugged-in Ed Werder, but no official confirmation. Meetings between the two sides appear to be ongoing. The official team website has no clue what's going on.

As the week concludes, still no news on staff.



MORE ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 3, 2020

If Jones cared about web traffic, he would give the scoop to the Cowboys website, but they are stuck compiling tweets and aggregating like the rest of the internet. Instead, Jones seems content to spend a full work week hanging out with his longtime coach. With every day that passes, a new person who knows the relationship is over is forced to throw up their arms and proclaim, "What's taking them so long!?"