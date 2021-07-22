Dallas Cowboys Have Rare Must-Win Game in Week 1
The usual Dallas Cowboys offseason hype has been even louder this go-around as everyone seems convinced — like Adam Duritz was — that this year will be better than the last. HBO's Hard Knocks will helpfully provide a window into the general vibe surrounding Mike McCarthy's team. Week 1 against the defending Tampa Bay Buccaneers looms and will provide a window into the potential or lack thereof.
There's great risk of starting 0-1 and down in the dumps. Yet ample opportunity to secure one of the season's most impressive road victories right out of the gate. On this morning's episode of First Things First, Kevin Wildes explained how this could jump-start the Cowboys season and hammered home its importance.
A must-win game on Opening Day is certainly an exciting prospect. They only come along so often. To his point: one can imagine just how fired up Dallas fans would be if they were to upset Tom Brady and a hungover Bucs team. One can also imagine how lost the season will feel if they get their doors blown off.
Can't wait. Seven weeks until kickoff.