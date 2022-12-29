Dallas Cowboys Are Wearing Alternate Helmets Tonight, But They Shouldn't
Thursday is here and that means some primetime football for fans to roast. Tonight's matchup features two teams who actually need to win and may be going places as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. Mike McCarthy's team is 13-point favorites on the road because the Titans have imploded and are negotiating all sorts of injuries.
If America's Team is to continue putting pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, they'll do it looking a bit differently. For the second time in a few weeks the Cowboys will sport alternate helmets.
Arctic Cowboy sounds like an especially gross Gatorade flavor. As a refresher, here are the lids from Thanksgiving.
Look every team has a zillion alternates and for the most part it's all fine. But some things should be sacred. Dallas' helmet is perfect and iconic. Why mess with it? Someone with some common sense needs to be able to step in and put their foot down.