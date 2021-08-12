Cowboys Twitter Account Doesn't Want You to Worry About Dak Prescott's Shoulder
Dak Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder strain during training camp. The Dallas Cowboys' franchise quarterback is coming back from a devastating broken ankle and didn't need more complications. While he returned to practice this week, he's apparently not 100 percent healed. But the Dallas Cowboys' official Twitter account doesn't want you to worry.
Prescott is set to undergo another MRI on his shoulder, which indicates things are most definitely not OK. But the Cowboys want you to know everything is just fine, don't panic, it's not a big deal ... they swear.
I'm sorry, but could have have possibly worded that in a more alarming fashion? Just say he's going to get another MRI for precautionary reasons, you don't have to create a poem out of the damn tweet.
It feels like they're overdoing this downplay. Which is only going to make fans think this is serious. Come on guys, this is Twitter, everyone is going to overreact anyway, just be straight forward.