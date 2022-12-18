Dak Prescott Threw a Pick-Six to Give the Jaguars a Walk-Off Overtime Win Over the Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime on Sunday, 40-34. Dallas had a 27-10 lead with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Jags came back to tie the game and then Rayshawn Jenkins won it in overtime for Jacksonville with a 51-yard pick-six.
As you can see, Dak threw the ball off one foot, but hit his receiver on third and four, but Noah Brown couldn't hold on and the ball bounced into the waiting arms of Jenkins who took it to the house.
Dak finished with 256 yards and three touchdowns on 30 attempts, but also threw two interceptions. It should be a long week for anyone hoping to avoid "Dak and the Cowboys are frauds" talk heading into the holiday weekend. Two of the four Cowboys losses this season have come in overtime.