Dak Prescott Is on an MVP Trajectory
The Dallas Cowboys trounced the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday 43-3 and ran their record to 7-2 on the season. In the process Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. As the Cowboys have ascended, their 28-year-old quarterback has put himself on the path to an NFL MVP Award.
So far this season, Prescott has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,341 yards, with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, and has a career-best quarterback rating of 110.8. Prescott currently leads the NFL in passer rating, is second in completion percentage and is fifth in yards per attempt. Under his direction, the Cowboys lead the NFL in yards per game (433.9), and while a lot of that is rushing yardage (139.6 yards per game), Prescott is the engine that makes Dallas go.
As of now, Prescott has a firm claim to the MVP award. Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford are all contenders. But let's be real, these awards are all about narratives and no one has a better story this season than Dak Prescott.
After a suffering a brutal ankle injury in Week 5 last year , he missed the rest of the season. He spent the offseason in intensive rehab and was back to start the season. Now he's leading America's Team to its best season in years and putting up excellent numbers while doing so. There isn't a better narrative in the league this year.
If the Cowboys continue winning, and Prescott continues leading them on that path and putting up good numbers, he's going to win the MVP regardless of what anyone else does.