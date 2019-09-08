Dak Prescott Contract Negotations 'All Dead for Now' By William Pitts | Sep 08 2019

Any hopes of quarterback Dak Prescott signing a last-minute contract extension before the Cowboys kick off the 2019 regular season have been tossed to the wind if this tweet from Ed Werder is to be believed.

The latest on game-day contract negotiations between the #Cowboys and starting QB Dak Prescott: “All dead for now.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 8, 2019

Then again, Prescott isn’t exactly in a hurry. According to Adam Schefter, Prescott will take in $50 million this season from endorsements and insurance policies, in addition to his $2,025,000 salary from the last season of his rookie contract.

Regardless, Prescott will start at quarterback this afternoon as the Cowboys host the New York Giants. He’s still looking to sign a massive contract, and with contemporaries Carson Wentz and Jared Goff getting huge guaranteed deals, you know Dak is looking at those as the floor, and not necessarily the ceiling.