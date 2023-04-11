Roundup: Daisy Ridley's New 'Star Wars' Movie; Justin Jones Back to Tennessee Legislature; Rudy Gobert Suspended
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue' ... Meet the director of the National Hurricane Center ... Baseball batting averages are up and game length is down ... Dwayne Haskins' widow levying some startling allegations ... Washington Commanders reach settlement ... At this point, only Aaron Rodgers could prevent trade to Jets from happening ... What we know about the Louisville shooting ... Kentucky governor Andy Beshear says friends were victims in the shooting ... Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature by unanimous Nashville council vote ... Stocks were up on Monday ahead of key inflation news ... "Super Mario Bros." raked in $375.6 million globally ... Some news on Daisy Ridley's new "Star Wars" movie ... Indiana landed coveted Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware ... Rudy Gobert suspended for play-in game ...
Highlights from Wrexham's epic 3-2 win over Notts County.
Inside Succession Season 4, Episode 3.
