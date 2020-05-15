Dabo Swinney's TikTok Debut Is Cringeworthy
By Ryan Phillips | May 15 2020
Dabo Swinney joined TikTok on Friday and good lord I wish he hadn't. I was just forced to watch the Clemson coach's debut on the platform and it made me want to throw my computer off the roof.
Watch at your own peril:
That is, without a doubt, the worst thing I've ever seen. Just to so you know, I've watched The Room, Battlefield Earth and Batman & Robin in their entirety, and Dabo Swinney rapping in TikTok is exponentially worse than any of them. This was so bad the hair on the back of my neck stood up the second it began.
Whose Idea was this? Dabo is a 50-year-old dude with no style, rhythm or charisma. Who met him and thought putting him on TikTok was a good idea, and the only way to make it better would be for him to do a "Hikory Dickory Dock" rap? Whoever that was should be fired immediately, then publicly shamed for weeks.
I'm praying TikTok takes this down for being offensive. It has to violate some of the site's standards for content.